Sandra L. Dommer

VALPARAISO, IN - Sandra L. Dommer, 72 of Valparaiso, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020. She was born December 6, 1947 to Carl and Marjorie (Garpow) Dommer and graduated from Valparaiso High School in 1967. Sandy made her career with the Courtyard hotel in Valparaiso from 1988-2010 and was a member of Heritage Lutheran Church. Sandy's upbeat personality could be infectious. Despite significant challenges in her life, she remained the eternal optimist.

She is survived by her sister, Judith (Lynn) Steimel of Valparaiso; brother-in-law, Michael (Robin) Atwood of North Judson; nieces and nephews: Jennifer (Joseph) Romero, Jayson Atwood, Christopher Steimel, Lori Steimel and great niece and nephew, Rayanna and Rocco. She was preceded in death by her parents, and a sister, Barbara Atwood.

A visitation will be held on Monday from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso. The funeral service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Heritage Lutheran Church, 308 Washington St., Valparaiso with burial to follow at Angelcrest Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Porter County Animal Shelter.