Sandra L. Fantin

LANSING, IL - Sandra L. Fantin age 79 of Lansing, IL passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019. She is survived by her loving brothers Jerry (Cathy) Guzzo, Jack (Pat) Fantin and sister Jill Fantin. Loving aunt of Gerald, Gregory, Jeffery, Tim, Jaime and Michael. Sandra was preceded in death by her parents Lester and Lillian Fantin; brother, Jack L. Fantin; and niece, Kimm Fantin.

Funeral services for Sandra will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 7:00 PM at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL with Deacon Jim Renwick officiating. Burial private. Friends may visit with the family from 4:00 PM until time of service.

Sandra was a beautiful person she enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She especially loved and enjoyed her dogs and cats. Sandra enjoyed the outdoors especially boating and swimming in her pool in her back yard. She was loved by many and she will be truly missed. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Sandra's name to the Humane Indiana Clinic, 421 45th St., Munster, IN 46321. www.schroederlauer.com