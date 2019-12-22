Sandra L. Goodman Sandstedt

Sandra Lee Sandstedt (nee Goodman) passed away September, 2019. Preceded in death by her parents, Saul and Esther Goodman and her brother, Irv Goodman. Survived by husband, William Sandstedt and her brother, Gary (Judy) Goodman. Sandra was junior class treasurer at Munster H.S., and chapter president and regional vice-president of B'nai B'rith Girls. She earned a B.A. in English Literature at Indiana University, and a M.A. in Dance Therapy at Lesley College in Boston. Sensitive, kind, and loving, she will be missed by all in her family and by many friends old and new. Donations may be made to the Jewish Federation of Northwest Indiana, 585 Progress Ave., Munster, IN 46321. Services have been held.