Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra L. "Sandi" (Szczygiel) Koza.

Sandra L. "Sandi" Koza (nee Szczygiel)

HAMMOND, IN - Sandra L. "Sandi" Koza (nee Szczygiel), age 60, of Hammond, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019. She is survived by two daughters, Melissa (Chris) Wutzke, and Nikki (Ray) Cantwell; one son, Jimmy (Amanda) Koza; four grandchildren, Logan, Aubrey, Lucas, and Ellie; one brother, Steve (Penny) Szczygiel; and canine companion, Roscoe. Preceded in death by her parents, Leonard Sr. and Henrietta Szczygiel, and brother Leonard Szczygiel Jr.

A Celebration of Life service will take place on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Avenue, Hammond (5 blocks W. of Calumet, 1 block N. of Gostlin), with Fr. Mark Kurowski officiating. Private Inurnment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Visitation on Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Sandi was a lifelong Hammond resident. She was an employee of Calumet Lubricants in Burnham, IL. Sandi was an animal lover, and a devoted mother, Bushia, and friend to many. Her door was always open.