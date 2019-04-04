Sandra L. "Sandi" (Szczygiel) Koza

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra L. "Sandi" (Szczygiel) Koza.

Sandra L. "Sandi" Koza (nee Szczygiel)

HAMMOND, IN - Sandra L. "Sandi" Koza (nee Szczygiel), age 60, of Hammond, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019. She is survived by two daughters, Melissa (Chris) Wutzke, and Nikki (Ray) Cantwell; one son, Jimmy (Amanda) Koza; four grandchildren, Logan, Aubrey, Lucas, and Ellie; one brother, Steve (Penny) Szczygiel; and canine companion, Roscoe. Preceded in death by her parents, Leonard Sr. and Henrietta Szczygiel, and brother Leonard Szczygiel Jr.

A Celebration of Life service will take place on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Avenue, Hammond (5 blocks W. of Calumet, 1 block N. of Gostlin), with Fr. Mark Kurowski officiating. Private Inurnment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Visitation on Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Sandi was a lifelong Hammond resident. She was an employee of Calumet Lubricants in Burnham, IL. Sandi was an animal lover, and a devoted mother, Bushia, and friend to many. Her door was always open.
Funeral Home
Anthony & Dziadowicz Funeral Home
4404 Cameron Ave
Hammond, IN 46327
(219) 931-2800
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Times on Apr. 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.