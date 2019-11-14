Sandra Lee Riner

WINFIELD, IL - Sandra L. Riner, age 77, resident of Winfield, IL entered into the presence of our Lord on November 10, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Douglas M. Riner; three children Debra (Steve) Hall, Karen Riner, Angela (Manousos) Athitakis; her three beloved grandchildren Alexander and Nicholas Athitakis, Rebecca Hall, sister-in-law Jeannine (George) Hagen, step brother Roger Jr. (Teresita) Solis; two step sisters Minnie Virginia (Rudy) Ordonez, Consuelo (Renato) Santos; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, parents, and brother, Kenneth Solis.

A Visitation will be held Friday November 15, 2019 from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Hultgren Funeral Home, 304 N. Main St, Wheaton, IL 60187. A funeral service will be held Saturday November 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Emmanuel Baptist Church of Warrneville, 3S465 Briggs St, Naperville, IL 60563. Burial will be on Saturday November 16, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Concordia Cemetery, 6551 Calumet Ave, Hammond, IN 46324.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Emmanuel Baptist Church Food Pantry (Warrenville, IL) or Gideons (for Bibles). Please visit hultgrenfh.com for a full obituary and a guest book.