Sandra Lee "Sandy" Berrier
1942 - 2020
Sandra "Sandy" Lee Berrier

VALPARAISO, IN - Sandra "Sandy" Lee Berrier age 77 of Valparaiso, passed away on September 21, 2020 in her home with her daughters at her side. She courageously battled heart disease for many years and died due to complications of a massive heart attack.

She was born in Valparaiso on October 1, 1942 to Gloria (Bagdon) and Carlton Kline, who preceded her in death. Sandy is survived by her daughters: Amber (Scott) Brown, Kimberly (Jack) Shockley and her beloved dachshund, Levi. She is also survived by her dear sister, Susan (Dennis) Robison; nieces: Nicole Miller, Jennifer (Andrew) Burnison, Julie (Matt) Jozwiak, Christine (Jim) Kingery and nephews: Bob (Tara) Reid and Stephen (Rose) Berrier. She adored all of her great nieces and nephews: Marisa, Alexander, Bridget, Charlotte, Luke, Brock, Josh, Autumn and Elliott. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill in 2015; a reunion she has eagerly awaited since his passing.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 26 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon with the service to begin at noon at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery in Valparaiso. Memorials may be given to Central Christian Church or a charity of your choice.

For full obituary, please see

www.moellerfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Times on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Moeller Funeral Home
SEP
26
Service
12:00 PM
Moeller Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Moeller Funeral Home
104 Roosevelt Road
Valparaiso, IN 46383
(219) 462-0535
