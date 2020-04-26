Sandra Lee Homola

CHESTERTON, IN - Sandra Lee Homola, 76, of Chesterton, passed away far too early on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Sandy was born on January 7, 1944, in sweet home Chicago, IL, and grew up in the Roseland neighborhood. A beautiful young woman, Sandy enjoyed a wonderful life growing up with her mom Millie, dad Toby, and sister Sharon.

She married the love of her life, Charles Homola, on July 20, 1974. The two began their life together in Calumet City, IL, for about a year before picking up and moving to neighboring Thornton, IL, where they shared five beautiful children together; three sons, Bobby, Stephen, and David; and two daughters, Robin and Debbie.

Sandy spent most of her adult life driving a school bus for Van Der Aa Bus Lines. Some of the best moments of her grandkids' childhoods were spending time on her bus as it was very conspicuously parked in front of her house. However, in 1994, Chuck and Sandy decided they were lake people and moved to Sturgis, MI, where they enjoyed their early retirement. They made wonderful friends in Sturgis and Centreville and entertained their kids and grandkids as countless summer and winter memories were made on beautiful Lake Templene.

Sandy was a devoted and loving wife, mother, sister, grandma and great-grandma. Given the names "Bonna" by her oldest grandkid Billy and "Omma" by her youngest grandkid Gray, respectively, she was so proud of her family and loved them with all her heart. As a lifelong Cubs fan, she was overjoyed to have finally witnessed a historic World Series win in 2016 that she was able to share with two equally huge fans, her mom and sister. Unfortunately, Chuck is a Sox fan, but she loved him anyway. And while it may not always be evident, life is truly a circle, as some of Sandy's favorite moments of the past few years were when she was able to pick up her grandson Gray off his school bus

Sandy is survived by her husband Chuck, sister Sharon, two daughters, Robin (William) Lewis Sr. and Debra Bernard, and stepson David Homola. She is the grandmother to six grandchildren, William (Suzanne) Lewis Jr, Brittany (Jonathan) Ghezzi, Bradley Lewis, Kendal Bernard, Bryce Bernard, and Gray Bernard-Pedersen and five great-grandchildren, William Robert, Braden, Bria, Jaxon and Bennett.

Sandy is preceded in death by her parents, Francis (Toby) and Mildred Toberman, son Robert Francis Bernard, stepson Stephen Homola, and grandparents, James and Veronica (Carter) Cosgrove and Frank and Mabel Toberman. She will be greatly missed by all who love her, and we look forward to the day where we will get to see her again.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Jude Foundation. When time allows, we will have a celebration of her life where we welcome all who called her family or friend. If you would like to be notified, please email [email protected]

Arrangements entrusted to CROWN CREMATION SERVICES.