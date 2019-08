Sandra Louise "Bob" Morris

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Sandra Louise "Bob" Morris, 81, of East Chicago, IN passed away Sunday July 28, 2019 at Community Hospital in Munster, IN.

Visitation will be held Friday, August 2, 2019 from 9:00-11:00 AM at DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME, 3831 Main Street, East Chicago, IN 46312.