LANSING, IL, - Sandra M. Wilke, age 97 of Lansing, IL, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. She is survived by her daughter: Barbara Strauch; grandchildren: Christina (Philip Mengel) Strauch-Mengel, Allen Wilke, Devin Wilke; step grandson: Jason; and daughter-in-law: Karen Wilke. Mrs. Wilke was preceded in death by her beloved husband: George and son: Dennis.

Friends are invited to visit with Mrs. Wilke's family on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 3:00 – 8:00 PM at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, July 13 at 10:00 AM DIRECTLY at St. Ann Catholic Church, 3010 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL. Mrs. Wilke will be entombed at Assumption Cemetery in Glenwood, IL.

Mrs. Wilke was a Registered Nurse. She retired from the Dept of Children and Family Services for the City of Chicago and had also worked as a nurse at Marshall Fields. She was a fabulous mother, grandmother, and homemaker.