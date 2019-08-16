Sandra M. Zivic (1946 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "My sympathies and condolences to Sandy's family. May you..."
  • "My sympathies and condolences to Sandy's family. Rest In..."
  • "When I think of Sandy ...I remember the great firecracker..."
  • "Sending my condolences... went to school with Sandy. God..."
Service Information
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
701 East 7th Street
Hobart, IN
46342
(219)-942-1117
Obituary
Send Flowers

Sandra M. Zivic (nee Ranilovich)

HOBART, IN - Sandra M. Zivic (nee Ranilovich), age 73, of Hobart, passed away August 12, 2019. She was born February 5, 1946 to Max and Katherine Ranilovich. Sandra was a 1964 graduate of Lew Wallace High School. She married her high school beau, John R. Zivic, on January 10, 1970.

Sandra was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 42 years, John; brother, Thomas R. "Tommy" Ranilovich; sister, Dorothy Loar.

Graveside services at historic Maplewood Cemetery in Crown Point will be private. BURNS FUNERAL HOME (HOBART) entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com


logo
Published in The Times on Aug. 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.