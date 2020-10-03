Sandra Manes

LOWELL, IN - Sandra Manes, 79, of Lowell, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Mike; children, Victor (Kris), Michael (Lisa) and Susan (Dave) Wietbrock; grandchildren, Miranda (John) O'Block, Michael Manes, Kelsey (Kyle) Pattee, Kristy Wietbrock, Nickolas and Nathan Manes, Melissa (David) Alldredge and Anthony Clark; GG to her great grandchildren, Ryleigh, Aubrey and Maverick Pattee; sister, Patricia (Dale) VanDeursen, nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. Sandy was a member of Lowell's St. Edward Catholic Church, had worked for Mason Corporation in Schererville and taught ceramics for many years through Sandy's Country Corner. Everyone will always remember her Pizza Saturday's at the Manes house. Her family was her everything, she loved spoiling her great grandchildren and cooking with her granddaughters.

Visitation Monday, October 5, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. with Funeral Services Tuesday, 11:00 a.m., all at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell. Burial will follow in Lake Village Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to American Diabetes Association. www.sheetsfuneral.com

NOTE: Indiana Mandates Social Gathering's adhere to Social Distancing and Self Care Guidelines inside and outside of our Funeral Home. In order to accommodate all of Sandy's family and friends, we ask that you please be brief while visiting in order to make room for additional guests to pay their respects. Our Lounge remains closed, with no food allowed, for the safety of our families and community. Masks are required.