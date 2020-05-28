Sandra "Sandy" Marcum
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra "Sandy" Marcum HAMMOND, IN - Sandra Marcum 75, of Hammond, went home to be with our Lord peacefully on May 20, 2020. She was born in Lansing, MI on January 11, 1945 and moved to East Chicago, IN in 1966. Sandy worked at Community Hospital as a Housekeeper as a loyal employee for 30 years. After retirement, she would spend many years enjoying the beauty of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren of whom she loved more then anything on this earth. She loved to travel and loved vacationing in Hawaii, Las Vegas and Virginia Beach. As much as she liked to travel, she also loved being a private person. She loved the comforts of a simple life.Cooking was an art she loved to preform, mostly southern dishes, especially Chicken and Dumplings. She is survived by four daughters Carol Webb-(Claude) Overstreet , Carrie (Michael) Curatolo, Sherry (Dan) Reeves and one son Matthew (Lori) Marcum. Preceded in death Beloved daughter Christine Banks, thirteen grandchildren and eight grandchildren. Mom we will always love you and forever miss you.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
May 27, 2020
Mom, we are fulfilling your wishes, all of us are more united than ever before, we miss you, but we know youre in heaven and youre happy. We promise to be strong and to live in the moment.
Matthew marcum
Son
May 27, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Carrie Hafner Moritz
Friend
May 27, 2020
Mom, I love you and will miss you everyday until we meet again. Rest easy beautiful angel❤.
Carrie Curatolo
Daughter
May 27, 2020
I will always love you.
Sherry Reeves
Daughter
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved