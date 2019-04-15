Sandra May Menefee

CHESTERTON, IN - Sandra May Menefee, age 69, of Chesterton, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born October 30, 1949, in Marion, KY, to Loretta and Swinford Wagoner. She was preceded in death by her parents and younger brother, Charles Wagoner.

Sandra is survived by her daughters, Stacey (Timothy) Emmons, and Shelley (Thomas) Gregorczyk, and her four grandchildren, Alec, Andrew, Ella, and Evan. She was married for 25 years to Stephen Menefee, who remained her best friend and business partner. She is also survived by her sisters, Connie (James) Schwartz and Francis Wagoner, and by her nieces and nephews.

Sandra was co-owner of Waterway Pools in Portage, IN, for 35 years. She graduated from Portage High School in 1967, and was a lifelong resident of Porter County.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at Grace Nazarene Church, 5360 Clem Rd., Portage, IN, on Saturday, April 20, 2019. Visitation will be held at the church on that date from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 2:00 p.m., followed by dinner with friends and guests at Grace Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Sandy's name to Grace Nazarene Church.