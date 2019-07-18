Sandra W. Geleta

WHITING, IN - Sandra W. Geleta, 75 of Whiting, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019 at the Munster Med-Inn. She was the beloved daughter of the late Arthur and Virginia (Sadowski) Geleta; loving sister of Ginny Geleta; cherished niece of Wanda (late William) Boris and Bernadette (late Daniel) Sadowski; many dear cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Maria Goretti Church, 500 Northgate Drive, Dyer, with the Rev. Charles W. Niblick, officiating; interment of cremains to follow at St. John Cemetery, Hammond. Friends are invited to visit with the family Saturday morning at the church from 9:00am to time of services. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting.

Sandy Geleta was born on March 3, 1944 and was a lifelong resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community. She was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School, Class of 1962 and continued her studies at Indiana University, Bloomington receiving both her Bachelor and Masters Degrees in Education. She was a middle school teacher for the School City of East Chicago retiring with 40 years of service from Block Junior High School. She was a member of St. Maria Goretti Church, Dyer and the Indiana University Alumni Association. Sandy had a generous and loving heart. While fighting breast cancer for seven years, she always had a positive outlook, rarely complained about her treatments and embraced life everyday. She always looked on the sunny side of life. Sandy loved to driver her car, eating at her favorite restaurants, being with family and friends, following IU basketball and the Cubs, traveling and taking daily walks with her furry friends, "Max" and "Ginger". She was the Best! In lieu of flowers, memorials the , would be appreciated. www.baranfh.com (219) 659-4400.