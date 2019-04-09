Dr. Sanford Hardaway Wilson
LA PLATA, MD - Dr. Sanford Hardaway Wilson, LTC, U.S. Army (Ret.), 84, formerly of East Chicago, IN, transitioned peacefully on Wednesday, March 27, 2019.
Viewing, 11:00 a.m., Service 1:00 p.m., Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Metropolitan United Methodist Church, 3385 Metropolitan Church Road, Indian Head, MD 20640. Interment to be scheduled at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Metropolitan United Methodist Church. Online guestbook at www.thorntonfuneralhomepa.com.