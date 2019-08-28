Sanford "Sandy" Wayne Tribble

ODESSA, MO - Sanford "Sandy" Wayne Tribble, 82, of Odessa, MO, formerly of Griffith, passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, KS.

Sanford was born on July 5, 1937 in Hannibal, MO to Sanford M. and Mildred (Childs) Tribble. He graduated from Hammond Tech in Hammond, IN. Sanford went on to obtain his bachelor's degree.

On June 8, 1958 he was united in marriage to Linda Lee (Glass) Tribble in Hammond, IN. They later divorced but remained close friends until her death. Sanford was a welding specialist, and most recently was working for Track-Weld. He was a member of the First ChristianChurch in Griffith, IN, the American Welding Society and was a Mason. In addition to spending time with family and friends, Sanford enjoyed fishing, golfingand traveling.

Survivors include three children, Mike Tribble and wife Debra of Odessa, MO,Tracy Pirowski of Lexington, MO and Butch Tribble and wife Tanya of Griffith, IN; six grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren; two brothers, Bob Tribble and wife Denise of St. John, IN and Tommy Shumylo and wife Melissa of Dyer, IN; one sister, Nancee Kimberly and husband Skip of St. John, IN; special friend Sandy Maples; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents Sanford was preceded in death by a sister, Joann Phipps.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Rd (one block south of Ridge Rd.) Highland, IN, 46322 from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. with a Celebration of Life Service to be held following the gathering, beginning at 4:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers donations to the , Chicago, IL in Sanford's honor would be appreciated. www.hillsidefhcares.com