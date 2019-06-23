Santa (De La Cruz) Lumbreras

Guest Book
  • "SORRY FOR THE LOSS OF TIA, BUT SHE IN A BETTER PLACE WITH..."
    - MARISELA AGUILAR
Service Information
Fife Funeral Home Inc
4201 Indianapolis Blvd
East Chicago, IN
46312
(219)-398-3210
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Fife Funeral Home Inc
4201 Indianapolis Blvd
East Chicago, IN 46312
View Map
Service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Fife Funeral Home Inc
4201 Indianapolis Blvd
East Chicago, IN 46312
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Santa Lumbreras (nee De La Cruz)

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Santa Lumbreras (nee De La Cruz), age 82 of East Chicago, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019. She is survived by three sons, Jose (Maria) Lumbreras, Ricardo (Bonnie) Lumbreras and Jesse Lumbreras; three granddaughters, Leslie and Tina Lumbreras and Lupe; two grandsons, Michael Jacobi and Lewis Lumbreras; three great granddaughters, Hailey, Carly and Brianna; four great grandsons, Henry, Julian, Kristian and Benjamin. Preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Francisco Lumbreras; sons, David Lumbreras and Frank Lumbreras, Jr.

Visitation at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN will be from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon on Monday, June 24, 2019. Rev. Stephen Kosinski will hold services at 12:00 noon on Monday. Burial to follow at St. John Cemetery, Hammond, IN.

Santa retired from Federal Signal Corporation as an Electrician after 30+ years of service. To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com.


logo
Published in The Times on June 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.