Santa Lumbreras (nee De La Cruz)

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Santa Lumbreras (nee De La Cruz), age 82 of East Chicago, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019. She is survived by three sons, Jose (Maria) Lumbreras, Ricardo (Bonnie) Lumbreras and Jesse Lumbreras; three granddaughters, Leslie and Tina Lumbreras and Lupe; two grandsons, Michael Jacobi and Lewis Lumbreras; three great granddaughters, Hailey, Carly and Brianna; four great grandsons, Henry, Julian, Kristian and Benjamin. Preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Francisco Lumbreras; sons, David Lumbreras and Frank Lumbreras, Jr.

Visitation at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN will be from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon on Monday, June 24, 2019. Rev. Stephen Kosinski will hold services at 12:00 noon on Monday. Burial to follow at St. John Cemetery, Hammond, IN.

Santa retired from Federal Signal Corporation as an Electrician after 30+ years of service. To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com.