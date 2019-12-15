Sara Ann "Sally" Hanyzewski (nee Kansfield)

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Sara Ann "Sally" Hanyzewski, age 86, of Schererville passed away peacefully surrounded by family. She entered Heaven's Gates on December 4, 2019. Sally was preceded by her loving husband Paul. She is survived by her children, Paula (Robert) Shelton, Michael Hanyzewski, Gail (Daniel) Dillon, William (Geralyn) Hanyzewski, John (Charlene) Hanyzewski, Patricia (Dr. Samuel) Nortman and Christine Hanyzewski.

Grandma loved all her grandchildren: Bobby and Amy Shelton, Mike and Jen Hanyzewski, Brian and Laura Hanyzewski, Becky and Brian Kosina, Mary and Micah Arnold, Mark and Jackie Dillon, Katie and Dan Gillim, Sara and Phil Welsh, Joe and Sarah Hanyzewski, Andy and Stefanie Hanyzewski, Paul and Lindsay Hanyzewski, David Hanyzewski, Jessica (Jerry) Cummings, Stephanie and Chris Barnard, Thomas Nortman and Luke Nortman, and Matt Snell. She also loved each of her twenty great-grandchildren. She is survived by her brother-in-law, Eugene Hanyzewski.

We will celebrate her extraordinary life in a private, family Memorial Service in January.

When someone you love becomes a memory, the memory becomes a treasure.

