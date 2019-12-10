Sara-Jean (Sally) Heins Olsen

BROOMFIELD, CO - Sara-Jean (Sally) Heins Olsen of Broomfield, CO, (formerly of Ogden Dunes, IN) passed away peacefully on November 30, 2019. Born in Chicago, IL on September 8, 1939, she leaves behind five children: Karin Olsen of Chesterfield, IN, Kimberley (Donald), Winowitch of Ogden Dunes, IN, John Olsen of Ogden Dunes, IN, Kristin Ochoa, of Thornton, CO, and Kelli (Michael) Sanchez of Broomfield, CO, and six grandchildren; Kaitlin and Corey Winowitch, Amanda and MaKenna Ochoa, and Mia and Parker Sanchez.

For most of her life, Sally was extremely active. Growing up in South Bend, IN, she graduated high school from Saint Mary's Academy and then headed to Stephen's College in Missouri. She served on the Portage School Board for 30 years, ran for State Representative, and was a local fixture in real estate, working as Realtor and developer. She also was an active member of Tri Kappa and the Ogden Dunes Women's Club (of which she was President for two years).

While Sally did not have traditional hobbies, she loved driving around the dunes-waving hello to friends and neighbors, planting her flowers every summer, and enjoying a good sunset. She also loved being with friends and family, hosting a good party, and especially meeting friends at one of her favorite spots for a bite to eat. She was very caring, with a wonderful sense of humor, and enjoyed seeing the world. Sally was well-loved and will be missed!

A small, family mass was held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at St. Louis Catholic Church and Sally was buried in Boulder, CO.

In addition to her children and their families, she leaves behind her two sisters of California, Judith Heins Stewart and Cher Forman, as well as two nephews and their families.

Her parents, Charlotte Marie Greene Heins and William Robert Heins, her brothers-in-law, Ron Hopkins and William Stewart, as well as her granddaughter Sara Ochoa, preceded her in death.

Suggestions for remembering and honoring Sally include; sponsoring a tag from an angel tree this Christmas season, donating to the , driving around town and waving to neighbors, and/or have lunch with a special friend or family member (don't forget the anchovy olives in your martini on this one!). One final request, before you turn in this Christmas eve, drive around your neighborhood with the Christmas music turned up and enjoy the local Christmas lights.