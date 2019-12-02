Sara (Matoin) Duncan (nee Bobzin)

MICHIGAN CITY, IN - Sara (Matoin) Duncan (nee Bobzin), age 75, of Michigan City, IN, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019. Sara is survived by her children: Bret (Monika) Watson, and Lyn (Bill) Watson-Czapla; grandchild, Tristan Czapla; brother, and Darrel Bobzin. Sara was preceded in death by her husband, Mike Matoin; parents: Russel and Geraldine Bobzin; and sister, Jeannine Ekstrand.

Sara was a graduate of Unity Village in Blue Springs, Missouri. Sara, along with her husband, Mike, founded Unity in Chicago. Sara spoke at Unity of the Dunes and Unity of the Lakeshore. Sara was an advocate for all cats.

Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 4:00 PM until the time of the Memorial Service at 6:00 PM with Rev. Barbara Young officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in honor of Sara to Michiana Human Society or Independent Cat Society. To sign Sara's guestbook please visit

