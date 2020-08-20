1/1
Sarah Marie Ward
Ms. Sarah Marie Ward (Miss Marie)

HAMMOND, IN - Ms. Sarah Marie Ward (Miss Marie), 85, of Hammond, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020 at home. She was is homemaker and Hammond resident for 69 years.

She is survived by her daughter Lillian Valerie (Tommy) Tucker of Little Rock, AR; two sons, Anthony (Mischell) Williams of Avon, IN and Vincent (Kathy) Wilson of Merrillville, IN. She also leaves behind four granddaughters: Stephanie Miller Jones, Clarisse Marie Wilson (caregiver), Torianna and Aerionna Williams, and grandson Simeon Williams. Also surviving are two sisters: Nancy Young and Muriel Young and one brother, Marvin Ward (Mettie). Marie also has one great-granddaughter, Jakayla Persley and two great-grandsons, Nehemiah and Darren Wilson, Jr.

Funeral services will take place at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020 at New Zion Temple, 926 Morris Street, Hammond, IN. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Bishop Brandon Jacobs, officiating. Interment Concordia Cemetery in Hammond.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to theWard family during their time of loss.



Published in The Times on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
New Zion Temple
AUG
22
Funeral service
11:00 AM
New Zion Temple
