Sarah Taylor

MUNSTER, IN - Sarah Taylor, age 94, of Munster, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019. She is survived by her son Randall Taylor; granddaughter Cassie Taylor; and many nieces and nephews.

Sarah was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Taylor.

Friends are invited to meet with the family Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 8178 Cline Ave., (one-half mile south of U.S. 30) Crown Point, IN. A Celebration of Life Service will immediately follow at the funeral home. Interment will be held at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point, IN. Please visit: www.chapellawnfunerals.com.