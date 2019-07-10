Sarah Taylor

Service Information
Chapel Lawn Funeral Home
8178 Cline Avenue
Crown Point, IN
46307
(219)-365-9554
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Chapel Lawn Funeral Home
8178 Cline Avenue
Crown Point, IN 46307
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Chapel Lawn Funeral Home
8178 Cline Avenue
Crown Point, IN 46307
Obituary
Sarah Taylor

MUNSTER, IN - Sarah Taylor, age 94, of Munster, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019. She is survived by her son Randall Taylor; granddaughter Cassie Taylor; and many nieces and nephews.

Sarah was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Taylor.

Friends are invited to meet with the family Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 8178 Cline Ave., (one-half mile south of U.S. 30) Crown Point, IN. A Celebration of Life Service will immediately follow at the funeral home. Interment will be held at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point, IN. Please visit: www.chapellawnfunerals.com.


Published in The Times on July 10, 2019
