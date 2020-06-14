Sarkis Esmerian
1923 - 2020
Sarkis Esmerian

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Sarkis Esmerian, age 97, of East Chicago, IN passed away on June 2, 2020. He was born on May 23, 1923 to the late Mike and Zenophia Esmerian in Sofia, Bulgaria.

He came to the United States by way of France with his family when he was a teenager. The family settled in the Indiana Harbor Section of East Chicago, IN, where he lived the rest of his life. He worked at Inland Steel and retired after 40 years of loyal service to them.

He is survived by his wife, Sarah (nee Sarkisian) Esmerian; nephews, David (Anne) Galovich, Nick Galovich, Dan (Beth) Galovich, Greg (Dana) Salvatore; great nieces and nephew: Kim Galovich, Tara Galovich, Ellie Galovich, Arman Galovich, along with many other family members.

Sarkis was preceded in death by his parents, Mike and Zenophia, brother and sister-in-law, Nick and Rose Galovich, Lou and Helen Salvatore; brother-in-law, Sarkis Sarkisian; niece, Judy Galovich and nephews, Lou Salvatore, and Tony Salvatore.

He was very proud of his Armenian Heritage and belonged to St. Joachim and Anne Armenian Church. Sarkis will be remembered as a loving, kind, private, and quite man. A person who was a veracious reader, enjoyed fishing, bird watching, and puttering around the house.

He spoke three languages, English, Armenian, and French. And into his 90s wanted to learn the Spanish language. He loved his family and they returned that love. He will forever be loved and missed by his family and friends.

In his memory, donations may be made to the (AGBU) Armenian General Benevolent Union – 7248 Harlem Ave. Chicago, IL 60631 or to (ANCA) Armenian National Committee of America – 1711 N. Street NW, Washington, D.C. 20036.

KUIPER FUNERAL HOME is entrusted with the funeral arrangements for Sarkis. Per the family's wishes, services were held in a private manner. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at a later date. To leave words of comfort and memories please visit www.kuiperfh.com.




Published in The Times on Jun. 14, 2020.
June 11, 2020
I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the family. May you find comfort in our heavenly father to carry you all during this challenging time. 1 Peter 5: 6,7
