Saturnino "Nino" Perez, Jr.

CROWN POINT, IN - Saturnino "Nino" Perez Jr., age 71, of Crown Point passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020, in the early morning at St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart. He was born on September 26, 1948 in Detroit, MI to the late Saturnino Robert and Esperanza "Hope" (nee Gill) Perez, Sr. On June 27, 1970, he married the love of his life Allyson Louise Perez in Crown Point, IN. Nino retired from Cargil Steel and Wire, where he worked as shipping supervisor. His doctors described him as a "walking miracle" after a seven-year battle and ultimately defeating cancer. However, several recent health issues ended his fight. He was a loving husband and father of four children. Nino had a passion for woodworking and spending his free time in the garage finding something he felt needed fixing, remodeled or updated in his home. Nino was proud of his Military Service and served in the Army during Vietnam War earning a Purple Heart.

He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Allyson Perez; daughter, Nina Perez-Slaven of Winfield, IN; three sons, Robert (Terri) Perez of St. Cloud, FL, Anthony Perez of Crown Point, IN and Michael Perez of Hammond, IN; ten grandchildren Jeffrey, Alexis and Kaitlynn Slaven, Michael Jr., Zaiden, Ryland, Matthew, Anthony, Vivian Perez, and Sierra (Danny) Brizzolara and many other loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, John Morris; two sisters, Teresa Osborn and Michelle Meeker.

A funeral service for Saturnino will be held Friday, January 10 ,2020 at 10:00 a.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, WINFIELD CHAPEL, 10909 Randolph St., Winfield, In 46307. Burial at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be held Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. also at REES FUNERAL HOME, WINFIELD CHAPEL (219) 661-2600 or online at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.