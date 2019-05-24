Savannah Elaine Berumen-Owens

Happy 8th Birthday

Savannah Elaine Berumen-Owens!

There's a special angel in Heaven, That is a part of me. It is not where I wanted her, But where God wanted her to be. She was here just a moment, Like a night time shooting star. And though she is in Heaven, She isn't very far. She touched the hearts of many, Like only an angel can do. I would have held her every minute, If the end I only knew. So I send this special message, To the heaven up above. Please take care of my angel, And send her all my love!

Love always and forever, Mom, Dad, Ari, Lijah, Maya, Papa, Nana & Desiree