Savannah Elaine Berumen-Owens
Savannah Elaine Berumen-Owens Happy 9th Birthday Savannah Elaine Berumen-Owens. I wonder what it's like to have a birthday in heaven, it must be quite a sight, angel choirs that sing to you. Happy birthday dearest one with angel family & friends around you how happy you're sure to be. Happy birthday our precious daughter from us down here below, we miss you so badly and still love you so. Love always and forever, Mommy, Ariannah, Elijah, Daddy, Desiree, Maya, baby Mason, Papa & Nana

Published in The Times on May 24, 2020.
