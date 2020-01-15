Scott C. Cearing

Service Information
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
5:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Plum Creek Center Town of Dyer
222 Schulte St.
Dyer, IN
Obituary
Scott C. Cearing

DYER, IN - Scott C. Cearing, age 62, of Dyer passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 39 years Karen Cearing; daughters Kelly (Ryan) O'Day and Cathryn Cearing; grandchildren Erin and Ava; siblings Cindy (John) Mack, Lissa (Tom) Shumylo, Jon, Jeff, and Laurie Cearing; and a large extended family.

A Memorial gathering will take place at the Plum Creek Center Town of Dyer, 222 Schulte St., Dyer, IN 46311, on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 5:30–8:30 p.m.

Scott worked at State Lumber and was the President of the Dyer Plan Commission and BZA. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.

In lieu of flowers donations to the family would be appreciated. www.fagenmiller.com
Published in The Times on Jan. 15, 2020
