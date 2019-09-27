Scott H. Polizotto

KEWASKUM, WI - Scott H. Polizotto, DDS, 81 of Kewaskum, WI, formerly of Valparaiso, IN passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019. He was born April 25, 1938 to Donald R. and Fay L. (Howell) Polizotto, graduated from Gary Lew Wallace High School and Wabash College, where he quarterbacked their football team. He then attended Indiana University School of Dentistry which led to a career of over 40 years in Valparaiso, practicing general dentistry and as a prosthodontist. Dr. Polizotto was always active in the running community, competing at a high level in elite events into his seventh decade of life. Professionally, he served as President of the Indiana Dental Association and his advice was always sought by colleagues in dentistry and marathoning.

On July 21, 2007, he married Nancy Wieneke who survives along with his sons: Barton (Julie) Polizotto of Purcellville, VA, Brett (Heidi) Polizotto of Hobart, IN, Dugan Polizotto of Indianapolis, step-children: Stacy (Karl) Scherzer of West Bend, WI and Bradley (Sheila) Wieneke of Mt. Horeb, WI, siblings: Shawn (Peter) Mrakovich, Bruce (Linda) Polizotto and Dr. Kim (Phyllis) Polizotto and grandchildren: Abigail, Molly, Francesca, Nadia, Elena, Samuel, Justin, Cassidy Jacob, Cora and Henry.

A visitation will be held Saturday from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso, IN with funeral service beginning at 3:00 p.m. and cremation to follow.