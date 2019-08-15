Scot J. Manoski

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Scot J. Manoski, age 54 of Merrillville, passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019.

He is survived by parents: Paula and Spencer "Cork" Manoski; four siblings: Beth (Terry) Mellady, Jill (Rick) Vallejo, Megan (Rickey) Manoski-Robinson, and Matt Manoski; fiancee, Sue Olson; and many nieces and nephews.

Scot was a graduate of Merrillville High School, class of 1983. He worked in construction. Scot was an avid fisherman and hunter, and enjoyed skiing, his music, and his guitars. Scot loved his Chicago sports teams, especially the Chicago Cubs.

Family and friends may call at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE, 6360 Broadway, Merrillville on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Saturday, August 17, 2019 starting with prayers at 9:30 a.m. from PRUZIN BROTHERS CHAPEL and 10:00 a.m. Mass from St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, 801 W. 73rd Avenue, Merrillville with Rev. James Meade officiating. Cremation to follow.

