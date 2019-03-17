Scott J. Patterson

GRIFFITH, IN - Scott J. Patterson, 70, of Griffith, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019. He is survived by: loving brothers Chester (Peggy) Patterson and Tom (Denise) Patterson, nephew Michael Patterson, nieces Elizabeth Patterson and Misty Heintz, and great-nieces Rea and Ari Heintz. He was preceded in death by his parents Scott and Ida Mae Patterson.

Celebration of Life Gathering will be held Monday, March 18, 2019 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Rd. (one block south of Ridge Rd.) Highland, IN, 46322 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. with a Celebration of Life Service to begin at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Minister Steve Martinez officiating.

For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com.


Published in The Times on Mar. 17, 2019
