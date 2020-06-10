Scott Jessen

MORGAN TOWNSHIP - Scott Jessen, 61, of Morgan Township, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020. He was born January 14, 1959 to Dennis and Peggy (Wyland) Jessen and graduated from Morgan Township High School in 1977. That same year he began his career with McGills Manufacturing Bearing Division, as his family's third generation machinist and in time becoming a Journeyman Tool & Die Maker, currently ranking number four on the company seniority list with 43 years of service. He was a loyal union member and proud to contribute his labor to his beloved McGill's. Scott was a member of the International Association of Machinists Union, having served them for over 30 years as: Local #1227 Officer, State Delegate of District #90, and representing the Shop Committee. His devotion to his grandchildren was unquestionable. His fishing trips to Michigan were legendary. And his passion for the Cubs and Wrigleyville only recently rewarded.

On June 17, 1978 he married his high school sweetheart, Judy Harris, now his bride of nearly 42 years who survives along with their sons, Ryan (Amy) Jessen of Plymouth, Joey (Miranda) Jessen of Hebron, Matt (Amber) Jessen of LaCrosse, his mother Peggy Jessen, siblings, Jeff (Julie) Jessen, Denise Birky (Dennis "Smitty" Smith), Butch (Candy) Jessen, brother-in-law, Carl "Rob" Harris, Jr., and grandchildren: Preston, Peyton, Abby, Bella, Theodore Scott, Aliyah, Lee and C.J. He was preceded in death by his father in 2009 and his father and mother-in-law, Carl and Barbara Harris.

A visitation will be held Saturday from 10:00 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso, Terry Wellsand officiating with funeral service beginning at 1:30 p.m. and burial to follow at Adams Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to The Indiana Dunes Great Banquet. The Jessen family requests that masks be worn and distancing be observed.