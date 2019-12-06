Scott R. Beier

LOWELL, IN - Scott R. Beier69, of Lowell, passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday, December 4, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Pat; children, Robert Anker, Deanna Anker, Kristan (Timothy Cronin) Greeson, Megan Beier and Michael (Ashley) Beier; grandchildren, Cody, Parker, Davis, Evelyn, Robert, Jr., Austin and Cooper; daughter in law, Ashley Anker and special family friend, Dusty Dunham. He was preceded in death by his parents, Skip and Margery and a brother Steve.

Scott was a graduate of Lowell High School, 1968 and ISU. He was a member of Lowell's First United Methodist Church, an avid golfer, CUBS and Red Devil fan, and a Truck Driver with Ziese and Son's Excavating. You could find him nearly every morning at the George's Restaurant "Roundtable".

Visitation, Monday, December 9, 2019 from 3:00-8:00 PM. Funeral Services Tuesday, 11:00 AM, all at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES with Cremation Following. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to or his church's Household Pantry. www.sheetsfuneral.com