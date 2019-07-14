Scott Richard Huffman

QUINCY, MI - Scott Richard Huffman was born on July 12, 1940 and passed away at his Michigan lake house on July 11, 2019. He is survived by: his loving wife of 35 years Dolores (nee Mutke), son Jeff Huffman, daughters Helyn Huffman, Tracy Huffman, Amie (Tom) Fleming, and Leanna Withrow, grandchildren Charlie, Jeremy, Nicole, Adam, Tommy, Scott, Tanner, Madisyn, Noah, Riley, and Adalyn, nine great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Carole (Bob) Abraham, special nieces and nephews, and several devoted friends. He was preceded in death by: his parents Richard & Eileen, wife Marie (nee Bruzan), son Dean, great-grandson Kandon, and cherished dog Barney.

Friends are invited to meet with the family Sunday, July 14, 2019 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Rd (one block south of Ridge Rd) Highland, IN, 46322 from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be Monday, July 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Deacon Martin Denkhoff officiating.

Scott worked as a maintenance supervisor at U.S Steel Gary Works for over 30 years. He was an avid Chicago Bears fan who loved introducing new fans to the old traditions of Soldier Field. Scott enjoyed being at his lake house and spending time with his family and friends.

Memorials may be given to the Humane Society or the Purdue University Northwest Nursing Scholarship Fund.

To honor Scott, please feel free to dress in Bears gear for his last Beardown!!

