Scott W. Van Til

In Loving Memory of Scott W. Van Til - These dark, dreary, rainy, cold November days always bring to me more and special thoughts and memories of my dear departed autistic son, Scott.

His mother, Betsy and I always think about him and mourn for him, but especially every year around November 22nd, thinking about that gray morning too many years ago.

Betsy and I, remember every detail of that horrible day. But more so, we fondly remember the many good things and good times with our son, Scotty. We hope and believe that we will see him again one day, now, sooner than later.

We think of his later life after he went through Northwest Indiana Special Education Co-Op, INPACT, then happily, Tradewinds until he was suddenly gone.

Scott had become close, in his autistic way to his very young brother, Ethan and his step-mother Patti Van Til. He often became close to good people like Michael and Glenn and Penny and so many wonderful professional people along the way.

Both his life and death were difficult but these days as we look forward to being reunited we are consoled again by a verse from the Bible that proclaims, "God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and their shall be no more death, neither sorrow or crying, neither shall there be any more pain; for the former things are passed away."

Love never dies, dear son.

George W. Van Til, Betsy Van Til, Ethan W. Van Til, and Patti Van Til