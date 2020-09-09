1/
Senorena "Rena" Gregory
Senorena "Rena" Gregory

HIGHLAND, IN - Rena Gregory concluded her life's journey on September 2, 2020 in Highland, IN at the age of 97 where she and her deceased husband Chuck raised their three children. She is survived by her children: Chuck, Susan, son-in-law Richard Heaps, and Diane, her precious granddaughters Katie and Erin Gregory, and her sister's daughters: Cindy (Grass) Black and Linda Grass. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Charles A. Gregory, her sister Vina Grass, and her parents Albert and Stella Willard.

A Memorial Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 3:00-7:00 p.m., at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2828 Highway Avenue in Highland. A Mass will be held directly at Our Lady of Grace Church on Friday at 10:30 a.m. Burial Chapel Lawn Cemetery.

Rena's vigilant caring love, strong faith and spirituality, embraced those she encountered, never uttering a complaint, being there for family and friends lending an ear and a prayer. Her example spoke more than words and will continue to live on, in all who knew her. www.fagenmiller.com



Published in The Times on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Fagen-Miller Funeral Home
SEP
11
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Grace Church
Funeral services provided by
Fagen-Miller Funeral Home
2828 Highway Avenue
Highland, IN 46322
(219) 838-4824
