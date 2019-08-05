Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Seth Ryan Hofer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Seth Ryan Hofer IN LOVING MEMORY OF SETH RYAN HOFER 8/1/1991 – 8/5/2009 Dear Seth, Ten years ago today, as you took your last breath and entered into eternal life, heaven gained an amazing young man. Our Dear Lord needed you for a reason. I still have so many questions. Why you? Why our family? Why does this happen? Seth, my boy, at the age of 18, you were taken way too young and way too soon from your family. So many plans, so many wishes, hopes & dreams were put to rest when we lost you so sudden and so tragic. Believe me, NO parent is ready or prepared for this new path of life. The grief and struggles are real. The moments can and do happen at any time. As your parents, we have learned that we have to keep going, moving, doing, growing & learning. I thank our God everyday that you were made to be our son, to keep us safe, loved & protected by your spirit. As your mom, I am very blessed and ever so grateful. I hear your voice and feel your love everyday with all my heart. You are the sunrise, that beautiful butterfly or that cloud in the sky. These moments are amazing and filled with love and memories. You are forever loved, so deeply missed and always in our hearts. WE LOVE YOU SETH! To our amazing family & friends, Thank You! We are so grateful for all your love, support and kindness over these past 10 years. Love Always, Mom, Dad, Sean, Kelci, Eli, Maya & Miles, All your Grandparents, Aunts, Uncles, Cousins & the best group of friends! Seth, you are my sunshine and my forever guiding light! Much love my angel! xoxo Mom

