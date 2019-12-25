Seth Ryan Hofer

IN LOVING MEMORY

SETH RYAN HOFER

8/1/1991 - 8/5/2009

Christmas in Heaven What do they do? They come down to Earth to spend it with you. So save them a seat, just one empty chair. You may not see them, but they will be there. It is so hard to believe this is your 11th Christmas in Heaven as our special Angel. Thank you for being my guiding light and my brightest star in the sky. We love and miss you so much everyday. You are forever in our hearts! Love Always, Mom, Dad, Sean, Kelci, Eli, Maya & Miles, All your family & friends! Merry Christmas, Seth