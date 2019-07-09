Seth Ryan Shingler

Guest Book
  • "To Neva and her family I would like to express our..."
    - Kathy Mallory
  • "Praying for all those who knew and loved Seth...May you..."
    - Norm and Chris Bauske
  • "My love and prayers to the entire family and friends!! "
    - Sandra Will-Brum
  • "Rest in peace Seth... my thoughts an prayers are with you..."
    - Bryan Cregger
  • "Rest in peace Seth. My prayers are with you and your family"
    - Nancy Kelly
Service Information
Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre - Crown Point
606 E. 113th Ave.
Crown Point, IN
46307
(219)-663-2500
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre - Crown Point
606 E. 113th Ave.
Crown Point, IN 46307
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre - Crown Point
606 E. 113th Ave.
Crown Point, IN 46307
Obituary
Seth Ryan Shingler

CROWN POINT, IN - Seth Ryan Shingler, age 24, of Crown Point, passed away suddenly at his home on Monday, July 8, 2019.

Seth is survived by his mother, Dianna (Andy) Sobek; father, Jason Shingler; sisters: Brooke Shingler, Tara Shingler and Abby Sobek; grandparents: Ineva Peach, Joe and Andrea Shingler; and longtime girlfriend, Skylar Williams.

Seth was a graduate of Crown Point High School Class of 2013 and was attending Indiana University Northwest. He enjoyed listening to music, playing his guitar and traveling to Kentucky to visit with family.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, July 12, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Funeral Services will be at the Funeral Home on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 10:00 AM with Rev. Peter Albertson officiating. Interment will follow at Hebron Cemetery. Sign Seth's online guestbook and view directions at GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 663-2500.


Published in The Times on July 9, 2019
