Seth Ryan Shingler

CROWN POINT, IN - Seth Ryan Shingler, age 24, of Crown Point, passed away suddenly at his home on Monday, July 8, 2019.

Seth is survived by his mother, Dianna (Andy) Sobek; father, Jason Shingler; sisters: Brooke Shingler, Tara Shingler and Abby Sobek; grandparents: Ineva Peach, Joe and Andrea Shingler; and longtime girlfriend, Skylar Williams.

Seth was a graduate of Crown Point High School Class of 2013 and was attending Indiana University Northwest. He enjoyed listening to music, playing his guitar and traveling to Kentucky to visit with family.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, July 12, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Funeral Services will be at the Funeral Home on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 10:00 AM with Rev. Peter Albertson officiating. Interment will follow at Hebron Cemetery.