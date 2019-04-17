Shalandra "Shelly" D. Ardell

VALPARAISO, IN -

Shalandra "Shelly" D. Ardell, a devoted Jehovah's Witness of Valparaiso, IN, passed away April 4, 2019 at the age of 47.

A graduate of Portage High School, she excelled in golf, gymnastics, and track, in which she also set several long-standing records. In addition, she enjoyed an illustrious modeling career before briefly attending Indiana University Bloomington on a track scholarship. She returned home and graduated from Indiana University Northwest with a degree in Nursing, after which she worked at several hospitals and clinics in the region, including St. Mary's in Hobart.

Those whom she cared for remember her as warm, attentive, and empathetic. She is survived by her children, Alexis Anthonijsz (Caleb) and Kaylei Koester; her grandchildren, Jaxon and Amelia; her parents, D'Maris Ardell (nee Robinson) and Barry Ardell; and her brother, Shane Ardell (Dana).

A Time of Sharing will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. www.burnsfuneral.com