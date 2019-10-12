Sharen K. Muha (nee Palmer)

MUNSTER, IN - Sharen K. Muha (nee Palmer), age 74 of Munster, IN, formerly of Hammond, IN passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Muha; parents Frank and Elsie Lemino; in-laws, John and Jean Muha; brothers-in-law, Walter Goodman and Gilbert Pahl; and nephew, Ryan Goodman. Sharen is survived by her daughters, Danette (John) Slivka, Patricia (Michael) Summers, Marsha (Jerry) Bomba, Rhonda (Kevin) Fites and Tiffany (Dave) Hoskins; grandchildren, Matthew (Jamie) Summers, Brittany (Ricardo) Moreno, Kera (Jake) Sessum, Amanda (Dave) Michalski, Ashley Wiltgen, Paige (Chadd) Purcell, Jake Bomba, McKenzi Fites and Logan Hoskins; great grandchildren, Kirstin and Talen Summers, Aiden and Landen Moreno, Kadence Summerlin and Jayse Wiltgen; sister, Ruth Ann Goodman; sister-in-law, Marsha Pahl; niece, Kelly Eryman; and nephews, Jay Kimmel and Ronald Goodman.

Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. Interment will follow at Elmwood Cemetery Hammond, IN. Visitation will be on Monday, October 14, 2019 at the funeral home, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Sharen was a graduate of Hammond Technical School Class of 1962 and married Ron in the same year. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Sharen was a devoted mother who raised five daughters. She truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures and spending time with her family and friends which meant everything to her. Sharen's favorite things included summers at the campground, dancing with her family, golf cart rides with her devoted Fifi, watching her Hallmark movies and cruises with the love of her life. She was the biggest supporter and hero to us all. Sharen will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all who knew her.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Sharen's name to Hospice of the Calumet Area or the .