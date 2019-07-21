Sharon A. Ksiazek (nee Sinal)

WHITING, IN - Sharon A. Ksiazek (nee Sinal) 74 of Whiting, passed away peacefully on the morning on Friday, July 19, 2019 at the William J. Riley Memorial Residence, Munster. She is survived by her beloved husband of 52 years, William; loving sister of Joette (Richard) Butkus and John (Lynn) Sinal; cherished aunt of Shelly (Jared) D'Amico, Shannon (Joseph) D'Ciolla, Sara (Ryan) Parsons, Mike (Shelley) Sinal, Jeanine Sinal and Nicky Sinal; many grand nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 10:30a.m. at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:00a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S., officiating; entombment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL; visitation at the funeral home on Monday morning from 9:00a.m. to time of services.

Sharon Ksiazek was born on June 13, 1945 to Joseph and Mildred Sinal. She was a lifelong resident of the Calumet Region and was a graduate of Whiting High School, Class of 1963. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting and the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Assoc., BR. 81. Devoted to her family, Sharon will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Hospice of the Calumet Area, William J. Riley Memorial Residence, Munster, would be appreciated. www.baranfh.com (219) 659-4400.