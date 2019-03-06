Sharon A. Muraida

VALPARAISO, IN - Sharon A. Muraida, age 72 of Valparaiso passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019.

She is survived by two brothers, Gerald (Beth) Muraida and John (Chris) Muraida; nieces and nephews: Lauren, Adam, Joshua, John David, and Alexa Muraida.

Sharon was a teacher and media specialist at Willowcreek Middle School in Portage prior to her retirement in 2005.

A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Campbell Street Cafe, 4245 Meridian Woods Drive, Valparaiso.

In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Independent Cat Society in Westville or 4th Street Theatre in Chesterton. PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE entrusted with arrangements.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.