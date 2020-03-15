Sharon Ann Homola

La PORTE, IN - Sharon Ann Homola, 54, of La Porte, formerly of Hammond, IN, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 12, 2020 in her home.

She was born March 27, 1965, in Oak Lawn, IL, to Robert "Bob" Louis Owles and Betty Jean (Cummings) Owles.

Sharon was cafeteria manager for Morton Elementary School, Hammond, for ten years.

She worked in cafeteria services for the School City of Hammond for 19 years total.

Sharon was a member of the Wounded Healers, Highland. She was an outgoing woman who was always the life of the party and was a wonderful wife and mother. Sharon will be dearly missed by those who knew her.

On February 14, 1991, in Las Vegas, NV, she married, David Allen Homola, who survives.

Also surviving are her son, Daniel Homola of La Porte; four siblings, Robert Owles, Mickey (Irene) Owles, Penny Pivoriunas and Kevin Owles; mother-in-law, Alana Slater; father-in-law, Charles (Sandy) Homola; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Preceding in death were her parents; one son, David Alexander Homola; one brother, Jim Owles; and brother-in-law, Mike Pivoriunas and Stephen Homola.

A funeral celebrating her life will be held at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, March 19, 2020 at LAKEVIEW FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 247 W. Johnson Rd., La Porte, (219) 362-3100 with Pastor James Bouslog officiating. Visitation and viewing will be held from 3:00 p.m. until time of service Thursday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Humane Indiana Shelter and Clinic, 421 45th Ave., Munster, IN, 46321 in memory of Sharon Ann Homola.