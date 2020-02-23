Sharon Billings (nee Cheek)

CROWN POINT, IN - Sharon Billings (nee Cheek), 89, of Crown Point, passed away peacefully Monday February 17, 2020. Sharon was born May 29, 1930 in Lansing, IL. She attended Thornton Fractional North High School in Calumet City. After high school, she was employed as a receptionist and switch board operator at US Reduction in East Chicago and retired after many years of service. On October 21, 1978 she was married to Roby Billings in Las Vegas. During her retired years she enjoyed gardening, crafts, travelling with Roby and enjoying her grandchildren. Sharon was a beautiful, spunky and loving person. She loved her family and friends with all of her heart and was especially devoted to her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Sharon is preceded in death by her parents Mayme and Virgil Cheek; her husband and the love of her life Roby Billings; siblings Norma Narug, Clifford Cheek, Donald Cheek, Arnold Cheek and Gerald Cheek. She is survived by her sister and best friend Judith Cheek; daughter Kimberly (Dennis) Kozlowski; son Robert (Judy) Anderson; stepchildren Darren Billings; daughter-in-law Danielle Billings; Steven (Marilyn) Billings, and Debra Walls.

Our family would like to sincerely thank the staff and caregivers at St. Anthony Village in Crown Point for the excellent and loving care provided to Sharon. We are eternally grateful.

A Celebration of Life Gathering for Sharon will take place Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Road, Highland, IN 46322.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to fund in honor of our beloved Sharon.

