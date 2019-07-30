Sharon K. Rushing

PORTAGE, IN - Sharon K. Rushing, age 77, of Portage passed away Monday, July 29, 2019. She was born on January 31, 1942 in Gary, IN to Edward and Wilma (nee DeVaney) Cornwell. She worked at County Line Orchard in Hobart and was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Portage. Sharon will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

Sharon is survived by her loving husband, Donald Rushing; three children, Kurt Rushing, Karl (Toni) Rushing and Kelly Rushing; eight grandchildren Patrick, Hannah, Blake, Avery, Kaylee, Katie, Kelly Jr. and Ayla; several great grandchildren; three sisters, Diane (Robert) Brayfields, Betty Vest (Steele "Red") and Tina Poulos; sister-in-law, Clarice Cornwell and several nieces and nephews and other loving family members and friends.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; brother, James Cornwell and sister, Terri Ballard.

In lieu of flowers donations in Sharon's memory can be made to the 130 Red Coach Drive Mishawaka, IN 46545.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Grace Baptist Church 5785 Mulberry Ave. Portage, IN 46368, with Pastor Randy Forsythe officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of service also at the church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL, 5341 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368, (219) 762-3013 or online at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.