Sharon K. (Chabe) Schafer

HAINES CITY, FL - Sharon K. (Chabe) Schafer, mother of four and loved by many, passed on May 16, 2019, at 76 years old. She was born September 17, 1942, and was raised in East Chicago, IN and attended Roosevelt High School.

Sharon raised her family in Highland, IN and shared her love of ceramics by teaching classes at home. Mid-life, Sharon moved to the Florida sunshine and has lived in Holiday, St. Petersburg, and most recently Haines City. Sharon found her passion and purpose in giving back through the loving relationships that she developed with the residents at Palm Krest Manor Assisted Living.

Sharon is survived by children David (Paula), Dayna, Dawn and Douglas (Kimberly); grandchildren Jordan, Brooke, Karalee and Taylor; three great-grandchildren; sisters Debbie (Dennis) and Kathleen (Jim); and her many nieces, nephews, lifelong friends and ex-husband Roger. Preceded in death by sister Jacqueline.