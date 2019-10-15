Sharon Kay Baron

LAS VEGAS, NV/SCHERERVILLE, IN - Sharon Kay Baron (nee Brucer), age 72, late of Las Vegas, NV, formerly of Schererville, IN, South Holland and Dolton, IL, passed away peacefully Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Peter Baron, Jr. Loving mother of Kristine (Daniel) Berc, John (Cristie) Baron, and Stephanie (Tony) Giuffre. Proud grandmother of Amber Jo Giuffre, Summer Baron, Isabella Giuffre, Noah Baron, Jillian Baron, and Allison Berc. Dear sister of Jerry Brucer, Joan Cheak and Donna Brucer. Kind aunt of several nieces and nephews.

Visitation Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. Funeral service Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt. 30 & Pleasant Springs Lane) Dyer, IN, with Rev. Andy Nearpass officiating. Interment Homewood Memorial Gardens – Homewood, IL. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial contributions to Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health 888 West Bonneville Ave. Las Vegas, NV 89106, greatly appreciated.

