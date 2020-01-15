Sharon Kay (Bolen) Salyers (1947 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "I always loved how her eyes sparkled when she laughed and..."
    - Betty Hoopingarner
  • "Truly Sorry for your Loss an May God Richly Comfort the..."
    - Naomi Staton
  • "May she rest in Peace. You will be missed friend. "
    - Cindy Giema
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
    - Doris Vaught
  • "Rhonda and Family, I'm sorry for your loss."
    - Galen Whitledge
Service Information
Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel - Portage
5341 Central Ave.
Portage, IN
46368
(219)-762-3013
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel - Portage
5341 Central Ave.
Portage, IN 46368
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel - Portage
5341 Central Ave.
Portage, IN 46368
Obituary
Sharon Kay Salyers (nee Bolen)

MICHIGAN CITY, IN - Sharon Kay Salyers (nee Bolen), age 72, of Michigan City, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020. She was born on May 4, 1947 in Rhodell, West Virginia to the late Basil and Osie Bolen. On August 31, 1969, she married her husband, Robert Salyers who preceded her in death in 2009. She was a dedicated member of the Pentecostal faith. She liked to cook, crochet and go shopping. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and friend to those she leaves behind. She is survived by her son, Ronnie (Yvonne Miller) Staton; daughters, Rhonda (Jeff) Murray, Patsy (Daniel) Stephens; grandchildren, LaTasha (Emily) Feudale, Rodney (Angela) Staton, Christina Staton, Jessica Staton, Jacob Murray, Jordan (Andrew) Coban, Christopher (Amber) Coots, Kara Coots and Hannah Coots; brothers, Basil (Drema) Bolen, Robert (Billie Jean) Bolen, Cletus Bolen and Chet (Rita) Bolen. She was preceded in death by her parents, Basil and Osie Bolen; husband, Robert Salyers; granddaughters, Natalie Coots and Heather Woods.

A funeral service for Sharon will take place Friday, January 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL, 5341 Central Ave., Portage with Rev. David Coban, Sr. and Rev. John R. Barley officiating. She will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Portage. Visitation will be held Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. For more information, please call (219) 762-3013. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.


Published in The Times on Jan. 15, 2020
