Sharon Kay Schalkle (nee Cantrell)

HAMMOND, IN - Sharon Kay Schalkle (nee Cantrell) Devoted wife, mother and grandmother passed away on May 25, 2019 in Hammond IN with her family by her side. Sharon was born April 20, 1953 in East Chicago IN to Manse Fred Cantrell and Betty Kay Cantrell nee Roberts. Sharon worked for Merry Maids for many years.

Sharon is survived by her husband, Kerry D. Schalkle; children: Chris Price and Renee Schalkle; grandchildren: Tiffany, Kelsey, Alexis, Kaylee, Sara, Maleeya, Nathaniel and Chloe; sisters: Sandy (Rick) Houser and Lori (John) Bogonivich; brothers: Terry Cantrell and Rick Cantrell; brother-in-law, Kent Schalkle. Extra children that loved her dearly are Tonia Hussian, Olive Johnson and Bobbi Douglas. Sharon was preceded in death by both parents and loving brother, John Cantrell.

Visitation will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 11:00 AM until time of service at 2:00 PM with Rev. C. James Facklam, Pastor officiating at LAHAYNE FUNERAL HOME, 6955 Southeastern Ave. in Hammond, IN. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to can be sent to family. For further information in regards to the services, please contact us at 219-845-3600 or visit our web site at www.lahaynefuneralhome.com