Sharon Ketchum

KOUTS, IN - 78 year old, Sharon Ketchum, of Kouts passed away June 19, 2019, with her loving family around her. On September 10, 1940, Sharon was born in Valparaiso, IN to Olen and Lela (Stahl) Reinhardt. Sharon graduated from Kouts High School. She married Sherman Whited on October 12, 1958 (who preceded her). Sharon worked at Porter Memorial Hospital as an X-ray aide. Sharon married Emzey "Zeek" Ketchum in later years.

Sharon is survived by her husband: Zeek Ketchum, children: Doug (Joy) Whited, Cheryl Walker, Mike (Vickie) Ketchum, Kelly Ketchum, seven grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, and siblings: Elva (Lee) Birky, Frances (Art) Shaver, and Dorothy (Ray) Mast. Sharon was preceded in death by her first husband: Sherman Whited, and son: Dean Whited.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 3:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, June 24, 2019 at the Hopewell Mennonite Church, Kouts, IN. Services for Sharon will take place on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Hopewell Mennonite Church, Kouts, with Pastor Jay Birky officiating. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery, Kouts, IN. BOERSMA FUNERAL HOME, 90 E. Grove St., Wheatfield, Indiana has been trusted with these arrangements.